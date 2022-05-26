Tonye Cole Wins Rivers APC Governorship Primary

Mr Tonye Cole has emerged as winner of the All Progressives Congress’ governorship primary.

Reacting to his emergence, Mr Cole promised to prioritise education, youth development, industrialisation and more if elected as the next Governor of the state.

He expressed confidence that his emergence will bring victory to the APC in 2023.

Earlier, one of the contestants in the primary, Senator Magnus Abe, had vowed not to accept the outcome of the primary.

Senator Abe at a media briefing at Freedom House, his campaign office in the new GRA of Port Harcourt, said the process that produced the delegates for the primary was not credible.

He however said that he must be on the ballot for next year’s election, but did not give details whether or not he would challenge the result in court or decamp to another political party to achieve his dream.