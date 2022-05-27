2023 Elections: My Family And I Are Under Severe Threat – Senator Adeyemi

The lawmaker representing Kogi West district, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has raised an alarm over the threat to his life and that of the immediate members of his family.

He raised the alarm in a statement on Friday saying, he was warned against contesting for the seat of the Kogi West senatorial district in the forthcoming election.

The lawmaker who stated that he has since informed the relevant agencies of the development, however, did not disclose the identities of those who issued the threat.

According to him, those to be held responsible should any harm comes to him or any of his family members have already been identified.

“The extent of the threat to my life is yet to be defined; but they are quite potent and palpable based on ‘their’ utterances, and I quote ‘if he dares to contest…, ‘I repeat if he dares to contest…” said Senator Adeyemi. “This has left me with no other option than to make a formal and urgent report to the relevant security agencies and top security officials within and outside the country.

“Any threat to life should not be taken lightly. Consequently, on this premise, Nigerians and the international communities are, by this statement, duly informed that the lives of my immediate family and I are under severe threat, and should any harm or eventuality come to any of us, we know those who are responsible for it, and this has been duly registered in the appropriate quarters.

“I am speaking the truth and nothing but the truth. It is my firm belief that every Nigerian has a right to run, and the voice of the people will prevail. No life should therefore be threatened in the line of duty.”

Senator Adeyemi returned to the Senate for a third term after a Court of Appeal in Abuja dismissed an appeal filed by the then incumbent lawmaker challenging the nullification of his victory in the general elections.

In line with the order of the court, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted a fresh election on November 16, 2019.

INEC was, however, forced to conduct a supplementary poll after the rerun election failed to produce a winner as it was said to have been marred by violence and other electoral malpractices.