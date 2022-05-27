2023: PDP Ready For National Convention – Committee Chair

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC), Senator David Mark has assured that arrangements have been made for a hitch free exercise on Saturday.

Addressing members of the committee of the Convention in Abuja ahead of the programme, Senator Mark assured that the exercise will be smooth and transparent.

He told members of the committee to brace up to the challenges to ensure a credible exercise, saying “you must be absolutely transparent.

“If you have any interest or bias for any of the aspirants, you can excuse yourself from this assignment,” Mark said, as quoted in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Paul Mumeh.

Senator Mark maintained that the stage is set for a hitch-free programme as all logistics, materials and security have been sorted out.

He added: “We are prepared for the exercise, virtually all our delegates have arrived Abuja.”

He said the PDP has a track record of conducting peaceful congresses and conventions over the years assuring that the outcome of this convention will make the party stronger.

According to Mark, “the PDP has an array of eminently qualified persons to rule Nigeria. We carried out due diligence during our screening. I am confident that who ever emerges from the convention will reflect the wishes of our party.”

Senator Mark and his committee members also inspected the facilities at the Velodrome, Moshood Abiola stadium, Abuja, venue of the convention.

The PDP is expected to elect its presidential flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election on Saturday.