Alleged N96bn Fraud: Amaechi To Appear Before Wike’s Commission Of Inquiry

Presidential aspirant under the aegis of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Amaechi, will now have to appear before a Commission of Inquiry in Rivers State, where he would answer to allegations regarding his involvement in a N96 billion fraud levelled against him by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Upon resuming office as governor, Wike constituted a 7-man panel to probe Amaechi, seeking to ascertain how his predecessor had spent a whooping N96 billion which was allegedly withdrawn from the treasury of the state government during his tenure.

The Commission was also to take a critical look into the alleged sales of valuable assets belonging to Rivers State, during the period of Mr Amaechi’s tenure.

Listed assets as specified by the Wike-led government include but are not limited to the Omoku Gas Turbine, Afam Gas Turbine, Trans Amadi Gas Turbine, Eleme Gas Turbine, Olympia Hotel and the award of contract for the execution of Mono Rail Project.

Riled by his successor’s brazen move, Amaechi approached the courts, praying that they prohibit Wike from investigating his eight-year tenure as governor of Rivers.

The appeal lingered in the courts for quite a while, with the High Court of Rivers State and the Court of Appeal, dismissing the former governors suit and prompting him to seek respite in the Supreme Court.

However, a ruling by the apex court today, dismissed the former minister’s plea, thereby, establishing that Amaechi will have to appear before the Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice George Omereji.