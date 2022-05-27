Alleged N96bn Fraud: Court Dismisses Amaechi’s Appeal, Orders Him To Pay Wike N1m

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed by Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi seeking to stop his probe over an alleged N96 billion fraud.

In a lead judgment prepared by Justice Emmanuel Augie but read by Justice Adamu Jairo, the apex court dismissed the appeal of Mr Ameachi on grounds that the issue of not being given a fair hearing does not arise as no one is on trial.

The move by Rivers State is a panel of enquiry into the alleged fraud.

Mr Amaechi had prayed the apex court to prohibit Governor Nyesom Wike from investigating his 8-year tenure as the executive governor of the state.

The former governor predicated his opposition to probe on the ground that it was aimed at witch-hunting him, embarrassing him, humiliating him and to as well disgrace him in view of his political differences with his successor.

READ ALSO: Alleged N96bn Fraud: Supreme Court Sets Date To Deliver Judgement In Rotimi Amaechi’s Suit

Governor Wike constituted a 7-man through his counsel and insisted that the Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice George Omekeji was to look into how N96B was allegedly withdrawn from the Treasury of the state government and how it was expended.

The court also ordered Mister Amaechi to pay the sum of One million Naira to Governor Wike as a cost.

With the final decision of the Apex court, Amaechi will be made to appear before the Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice George Omekeji to give account of how N96B was allegedly withdrawn from the Treasury of the state government and how it was expended.

The Commission of Inquiry inaugurated by governor Nyesom Wike is to look into the lawful or otherwise of the alleged sales of valuable assets of the state.

The listed valuable assets are Omoku Gas Turbine, Afam Gas Turbine, Trans Amadi Gas Turbine, Eleme Gas Turbine, Olympia Hotel and the award of contract for the execution of Mono Rail Project.