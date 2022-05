Alleged N96bn Fraud: Rivers Leaders Will Decide If We Prosecute Amaechi – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said the prosecution of Rotimi Amaechi over an alleged N96bn fraud will depend on leaders of the state.

Mr Wike was speaking during a live broadcast after the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal filed by Mr Amaechi over the probe.

Mr Amaechi, a former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, is running for President on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

“We are not being vindictive, but we have been vindicated,” Mr Wike, Chief of Staff to Amaechi when the latter was Governor said.

Mr Wike had set up a panel to probe Mr Amaechi’s dealings after he became Governor and the Supreme Court case was an attempt by Mr Amaechi to set aside the recommendations of the panel.

“If you see that report, as a Rivers man, you’ll cry,” Mr Wike, who is also running for President on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, said on Friday.

“So now the leaders of the state will decide what next step to take; it’s not for only me. Yes, I’m a Governor, but I can’t do it alone. If the leaders of the state says, yes we must prosecute them, I have no choice; but if the leaders say otherwise, I have no choice.”

Mr Wike said Mr Amaechi had mismanaged state funds through Sahara Energy and Tonye Cole, who won the APC governorship primary on Thursday.

“One of it was a diversion of $50 million from Rivers State Government through Access Bank to Sahara Energy,” Mr Wike said. “And the issue became, what did Sahara Energy do for us that we are paying $50 million? Where is the agreement to show we borrowed money from them? Nothing.”

“You said Sahara Energy bought our gas turbines. Why are we paying them $50 million? Did we borrow money from them? Where is the agreement?”