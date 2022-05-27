Man Dies As Petrol Tanker Falls On Otedola Bridge, Lagos

A man has died in a petrol tanker accident that occurred on the Otedola Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

He, however, did not state when the accident occurred, although photos released by the agency suggest the incident took place between Thursday night and the next morning.

“The agency received a distress call via its toll-free number of a multiple vehicle collision and overturned tanker incident at Otedola Bridge and deployed its resources immediately to the scene,” the statement said.

“Upon arrival of the agency’s Tiger Squad at the Command and Control Centre, Alausa-Ikeja, at the incident scene, it was observed that a multiple accident involving a tanker with unknown registration number conveying 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and four vehicles had a collision.

“A joint team of Lagos State Fire Service, LASEMA Fire Team, and Nigeria Police Force worked to manage the flames and the resultant traffic backlogs using chemical retardant to blanket the entire area so as to prevent fire disaster that could lead to loss of lives and properties.

Unfortunately, one adult male (motor-boy of the tanker) lost his life as a result of the impact of the collision.”

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the affected cars were recovered by the agency’s light-duty equipment while an effort is ongoing to trans-load the content of the tanker into another truck before its recovery.

He confirmed that the carriageway was opened for vehicular activities while the trans-loading of the content into another truck was ongoing.

“Members of the public are advised to refrain from illegal scooping of product and avoid igniting naked flame or fire to prevent any secondary incident that could result to loss of lives, as the safety of lives and properties of Lagosians are of utmost priority to the administration of Mr Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu,” the statement added.