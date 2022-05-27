NUT President Defeats Senate Majority Leader, Clinches APC Governorship Ticket In Kebbi

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Deputy President of NLC, Dr. Nasir Idris has been elected Governorship Candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi state.

Nasir Idris garnered one thousand and fifty five (1055) votes to defeat two other contestants at the party’s primary election in Birnin Kebbi.

The chairman of the APC Kebbi governorship primaries (National Secretariat), Hon. Idris Yahuza Ya’akub, declared the outcome of the election in the early hours of Friday.

Senate Majority Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi who was one of the contestants, scored zero vote while the third aspirant, retired Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, Abubakar Mallam secured thirty five votes.

In his acceptance speech, the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Nasir Idris, commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for making it possible for the party to conduct the primary election, smoothly, peaceful, hitch free and transparent.

Dr. Nasir thanked all delegates, APC Members and people of Kebbi State for entrusting him with the leadership position which will entail steering the affairs of the state if elected governor.

He pledged to build upon the foundation of societal progress already laid by Governor Bagudu.

In his remark, the chairman of the state’s committee for the primary election, General Muhammad Magoro, thanked the governor for providing the necessary moral and material support that led to the success of the exercise.

Similarly, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, described the elected APC governorship candidate as a person with the ‘ability and capability’ to excel.

The minister commended other contestants for their spirit of sportsmanship by accepting the result of the primary election.

Abubakar Malami also thanked Governor Bagudu for being a pillar of democracy in Kebbi State and Nigeria, noting that he has helped to strengthen APC as a political party.

One of the gubernatorial aspirants, retired Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, Abubakar Gari Mallam, while accepting the results in good faith, was of the opinion that God gives power to who he wills.

Gari who is the Shattiman Gwandu, was full of praises for the governor, and thanked him for making the process peaceful, credible, transparent and democratic.

He congratulated the winner Dr. Nasir Idris, pledging to give him the necessary support to secure victory at the 2023 elections.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bagudu thanked all those who made contribution or played an active role in the peaceful and hitch-free conduct of the governorship primary election.

Bagudu said the the process portrayed Kebbi State as a shinning example of democracy, tranquility and togetherness.

The governor specifically thanked the Minister of Justice, the state’s main committee led by General Magoro, and the monitoring committee from the APC National Secretariat led by Barrister Idris Yahuza Yaakubu.

He also thanked the INEC officials present, the security agencies, and Kebbi State APC Executive members led by the chairman, Abubakar Kana. The media and delegates were not left, as the governor thanked all for striving to make the event a huge success.

Governor Bagudu while speaking to the elected APC governorship candidate, told him that leadership is a burden which demands perseverance, goodwill and absolute service to humanity.

Bagudu described Idris’ election as the will of God.

He affirmed his commitment to working towards the victory of Dr. Idris as governor and the triumph of the APC in all forthcoming polls.