Senator Uba Sani Declared Winner Of Kaduna APC Governorship Primary

Senator Uba Sani has been declared winner of the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State.

Sani, who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, defeated two other aspirants in the contest to emerge victorious.

In announcing the result of the exercise, the Chairman of Kaduna APC Governorship primary election, Anachuna Izu, said Senator Sani polled a total of 1, 149 votes to clinch the governorship ticket, while the runner up, Bashir Abubakar, scored 37 votes. Sani Shaaban secured 10 votes to finish third.

1, 245 delegates were accredited for the exercise. The total votes cast stood at 1,235 with 1,196 of the votes valid and 39 votes invalid.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Sani described his emergence as victory for all APC members and the entire people of Kaduna State.

He promised to build on the legacies of Governor Nasir El-Rufai if he finally gets elected as the Governor of the state in 2023.

Also, in his speech, he reached out to other aspirants, appealing to them to work with him in his effort to take Kaduna State to greater heights.

He said, “I, therefore, thank my co-contestants, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Sha’aban and Alhaji Bashir Abubakar for their belief in the democratic process.

“I will reach out to these great politicians and strategists and extend my hand of fellowship to them. I would deeply appreciate it if they can work together with me to take Kaduna State to higher heights.

“This is your victory. This is your moment. This is the beginning of the journey of consolidation and continuity. We shall build on the wonderful legacies of our dear leader, the irrepressible Governor Nasir El-Rufai. Together we shall tackle our challenges and forge unity among our people.

“Today’s governorship primary is a showpiece of superb organisation, display of decency, patience and discipline by delegates. We have shown that we believe in democracy and are ready to follow the rule of law and due process. Democracy is about participation. Once people are allowed to express their free will, the process and outcome is a beauty to behold.”