Zulum Wins APC Governorship Primary In Borno

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has secured the ticket of the All Progressives Congress to run for a second term.

The Governor was unopposed in the primary election which was held on Thursday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Although he was the sole aspirant, the primary was conducted with 1,422 delegates accredited and 1,411 valid votes went to him.

Chairman of the APC primary election committee in the state, Uba Maigari, declared Zulum the winner at the end of the exercise.

In his acceptance speech, the governor thanked the delegates for endorsing him and assured them that he would work to tackle security challenges in the state and pursue the development of the state.

Zulum, 52, was elected governor of Borno State in the 2019 general elections. Prior to becoming governor, he was the Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement in the state. He held the position from 2015 to 2018.

He is also a professor who spent more than a decade lecturing at the University of Maiduguri.