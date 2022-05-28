2023 Election Is A Battle Of Survival For Nigerians – David Mark

Former Senate President David Mark has reiterated the importance of the 2023 elections, calling on Nigerians to entrust the leadership of the country to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said this during his address at the 2022 PDP National Convention in Abuja on Saturday, describing next year’s poll as a battle of survival for the nation.

“The 2023 election is not a contest between the PDP and other political parties; it will be a moment of historic decision for all Nigerians to right the wrongs of the misrule by the APC,” the Chairman of the PDP National Convention Organising Committee said at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Velodrome.

“For Nigerians, it is a battle of survival. But thank God they have found solace and faith in the PDP as the vehicle to redeem the situation and give them a chance to live again. No wonder, our logo the umbrella, is a veritable shade and shield for Nigerians and Nigeria as an entity.”

APC ‘Govt Has Mortgaged The Future’

Senator David Mark also expressed optimism that the PDP will deliver a credible presidential primary election.

“It is therefore a call to patriotic national service, for all of us; delegates to make the wise decision which will ultimately save Nigeria,” the former lawmaker added. “All our presidential aspirants are of proven integrity.”

He lamented the increasing spate of insecurity across the country and the harsh economic climate among others are making living in Nigeria “worthless”.

“Fellow countrymen and women are today in captivity with kidnappers and our government looking overwhelmed and unable to rescue them,” he said.

“Sadly, the government has mortgaged the future of Nigerians by ceaseless borrowings with nothing tangible to show. Nigeria is now the poverty capital of the world.”

“These have made living in Nigeria worthless,” the APC chieftain explained.