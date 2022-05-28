2023 Elections: PDP More God-Fearing Than APC – Fintiri

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State believes the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a better option for Nigerians than the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor spoke to Channels Television on the sidelines of the PDP National Convention which is holding in Abuja on Saturday. While he admitted that the party has made mistakes in the past, the PDP, he maintained is still miles ahead of the APC.

“They have [forgiven us] and I think ours [PDP] is better. We are more God-fearing than the APC,” the governor said at the event being held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Velodrome in Abuja.

“We made a mistake and we apologised which is human. The APC are making mistakes and they are still claiming they are going in the right direction and Nigerians are suffering. We have been licking our wounds.”

‘They Are Disorganised’

The PDP chieftain believes with the quality of aspirants on parade by the PDP as well as the party’s preparedness, the APC cannot match his party.

“If you see the character of our candidates, it would attest to you that this presidency for 2023 is for taking for this great party. The APC have made mistakes, they are still making mistakes,” he argued.

“You can see they are disorganised. Their primary was supposed to be for tomorrow. There was no preparation on their side. INEC had to tune to their side to extend the convention by six days so that it can accommodate their ill-preparation.

“Whatever that will come out of it, I don’t think it would be able to challenge us. Nigerians have learned their lessons and they are for PDP this time around.”

The governor, who said he will be supporting former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the presidential primary, disclosed that an aspirant has stepped down for the Adamawa-born politician.

“Hayatu-Deen has stepped down for him (Atiku),” Mr Fintiri said. “I think he has stepped down for him. He has instructed his delegates to vote for Atiku.