EFCC Operatives Storm Venue Of PDP Presidential Primary Election

Operatives of the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Saturday stormed the venue of the 2022 Special National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

About 767 PDP delegates have converged at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abuja to elect the party’s candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The officers arrived at the venue around 4:40pm but the purpose of their visit is unknown.

There were speculations that major presidential aspirants have been wooing delegates by sharing hard currency to seek their votes.

Although the mission of the anti-graft officials could not be ascertained, Channels Television observed that they were seen monitoring the exercise.

No arrest has however been made as of the time of filing this report.

‘Patriotic Conclusion’

Meanwhile, one of the PDP presidential aspirants and incumbent Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has withdrawn from the 2023 presidential race.

The governor, who announced his decision before the delegates, said his move was taken after due consultations.

He thereafter asked his supporters to vote for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who is a frontline presidential aspirant in the party’s primary election.

“I have come to the conclusion – to the glory of God Almighty, seeing millions of Nigerians suffering and the need for us to close ranks in the party and as one of the leaders in this party – I have come to a patriotic conclusion to step down my aspiration,” the former Speaker of the House of Representatives told the gathering.

“And not only that, I have appealed to my supporters to take this in good strides and for national unity and patriotism – not only that, those who are delegates here – should vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”