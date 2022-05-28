El-Rufai’s Ex-Chief Of Staff Dattijo Wins Kaduna Central APC Senatorial Ticket

Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, a former chief of Staff to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has won the Kaduna central senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abdullahi was returned unopposed in the primary election held on Saturday at the Murtala Square in the Kaduna State capital. His two opponents – Usman Sani and Hajia Rabi Salisu – withdrew from the contest shortly before the exercise commenced.

While announcing the result, the Returning Officer of the election, Mohammed Afeez Bayero, said, 396 delegates showed up for the election and all were accredited, but at the end of the poll, Abdullahi scored 388 votes, while eight were invalid.

Speaking after his declaration as the winner, Abdullahi expressed appreciation to the aspirants who withdrew from the contest and solicited their support to ensure the party becomes victorious at the general election.

He expressed optimism that the APC will become victorious in the general election considering the good work of Governor El-Rufai’s administration.