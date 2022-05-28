Hayatu-Deen Has Stepped Down For Atiku – Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri says Mohammed Hayatu-Deen has stepped down for Atiku Abubakar in the race for the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential ticket.

Hayatu-Deen, one of the presidential candidates, announced earlier that he was exiting the race but did not say he was supporting any particular candidate.

Mr Fintiri was speaking to Channels Television on the sidelines of the PDP’s National Convention in Abuja on Saturday.

“Hayatu-Deen has stepped down for him (Atiku),” Mr Fintiri said. “I think he has stepped down for him. He has instructed his delegates to vote for Atiku.”

Mr Fintiri said he was optimistic that the former Vice President would emerge as the PDP’s presidential flagbearer for the 2023 election.

Mr Atiku is a major stakeholder in Adamawa politics.