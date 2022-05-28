LIVE: All Set For PDP National Convention In Abuja

This is a live update page for the PDP National Convention. Refresh for the latest updates.

More than 10 aspirants are vying for the presidential ticket of the PDP in today’s National Convention.

They include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Our correspondent, Linda Akhigbe, who is live at the convention venue in Abuja, gives a live update on proceedings so far.

We earlier reported that one of the PDP presidential aspirants, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has stepped down from the race.

He described the primary election contest as “obscenely monetised.”

All appears set for the Peoples Democratic Party's National Convention today at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

All appears set for the Peoples Democratic Party’s National Convention at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, where the party is expected to elect its presidential candidate.

On Friday the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) extended the deadline for political parties to conduct their primaries for the 2023 general elections by six days, prompting the ruling All Progressives Congress to postpone its own primaries, earlier scheduled for Sunday, to June 6.

However, despite INEC’s shifting stance (which the PDP has criticised) and the APC postponement, it appears the PDP convention will go on as planned.

On Friday, the Chairman of the PDP’s National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC), Senator David Mark, said virtually all its delegates have arrived Abuja and that the party was ready for the exercise.