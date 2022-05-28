Police Confirm 31 Dead In Rivers Church Stampede

At least 31 persons have died in a stampede at a programme organised by a Pentecostal church, Kings Assembly, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the casualty figure.

Channels Television gathered that the stampede occurred at the Polo Club in Port Harcourt.

The tragedy occurred when a large crowd of persons attempted to push through a small entrance.

It was gathered that guests began arriving the Polo Club as early as 6:30am for the event slated for 9am, but met the gate locked.

However, at about 8am, some sports men arrived and opened the small entrance to have their training session, only for the crowd to see it as an opportunity to access the tent that was mounted by the church for the program.

A similar incident in December 2020 also claimed some lives when a crowd gathered for a Christmas palliative organized by an online sales platform in Port Harcourt.

Below are more pictures from the scene: