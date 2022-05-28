PDP Presidential Primary: ‘Nigerians Are Waiting For Us’ – Bode George

A former Deputy National Vice-Chairman (South West) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bode George says Nigerians are waiting for the outcome of the party’s national convention, expressing optimism that the event will be hitch-free.

He said this on Saturday as the main opposition party begins the convention which will produce its presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

“I pray that the peace and grace of God will descend upon this arena so that we don’t make a mistake,” he said at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, the venue of the convention.

“Nigerians are waiting for us. I know we have had all kinds of crises in the party but our ability to rise above these crises would be our measure of competence and that is what we are asking Nigerians to look at.”

‘Congregation Of Strange Bird Fellows’

The former Military Governor of Ondo State berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) describing it as a “contraption”.

“The other political party in government is a contraption; a congregation of strange bird fellows,” he added.

“You can see the state of the nation now,” the PDP chieftain said. “So, Nigerians are watching.”

He believes with this at the back of the mind, the PDP will pick the right person to rebuild the country.

According to him, the PDP is set to drive Nigeria on the right path and whoever emerges as the party’s flagbearer will take the country to its glorious days.