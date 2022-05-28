PDP Denies Postponing 2022 National Convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied postponing its 2020 national convention scheduled for Saturday.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, PDP delegates had gathered in Abuja, the nation’s capital where the exercise is expected to take place.

But there had been some media reports that the main opposition party may postpone the exercise, hours after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) shifted its convention to June 6.

In a statement issued on Saturday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the party is not thinking of shelving the convention for a later date.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP states in very clear terms that is has not postponed its 2022 Special National Convention. The 2022 Special National Convention of the PDP is on course as scheduled today, Saturday May 28, 2022 and there is no contemplation whatsoever for postponement,” the statement read.

“The PDP as a party of due process has since commenced processes to elect our Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections in line with our mission to rescue and rebuild our nation from misrule.”

According to him, the PDP “remains focused and will not be distracted by the shenanigans and underhand dealings of the rudderless, deceitful and manipulative All Progressives Congress (APC), which is desperate to orchestrate uncertainties, derail the electoral process and subvert the Will of the people in the 2023 general elections.”

This is even as Ologunagba stated that the exercise “is already on course, our Presidential candidates, national delegates, teeming members of our great Party and Nigerians from across the country are set for the National Convention, which will at the end, credibly and transparently deliver a Presidential candidate who will be the choice of majority of Nigerians in the 2023 general elections.”

The PDP spokesman also charged party members, swarming supporters, the International Community, election monitors and the general public to disregard and completely discountenance suggestions that the 2022 Special National Convention has been postponed.

He insisted that that “APC is fighting a lost battle as its resort to manipulations and underhand dealings can never sway Nigerians in their determination to vote out the APC in 2023 and commence the rebuilding of our nation on the platform of the PDP.”