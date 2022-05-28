Advertisement

Suspended Priest Emerges Benue APC Governorship Candidate

Channels Television  
Updated May 28, 2022
Revd. Father Hyacinth Alia.

 

Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, who was recently suspended by the Bishop of Gkoko Catholic Diocese for engaging in partisan politics, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, following the adoption of direct primary mode by the party leadership. 

Chairman of the Benue State APC primary election committee Peter Ojie made the declaration at the party secretariat in Makurdi the state capital, to conclude the two-day-long process of direct primary elections better known as Option A4.

