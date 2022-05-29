APC Primary: Governor Bagudu Wins Kebbi Central Senatorial Ticket

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Kebbi Central senatorial district.

Governor Bagudu defeated the incumbent lawmaker representing the senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Senator Adamu Aliero, to win the party’s ticket.

The Chairman of the APC Kebbi Central Primary Election Committee, Kelechi Njoku, declared him the winner at the end of the exercise monitored by a team of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his acceptance speech shortly after he was declared the winner, the governor commended members of the APC in the state for the peaceful, democratic, and transparent exercise.

He also appreciated them for the way they conducted themselves during the primaries, starting from the governorships through that of the federal and state legislators.

Governor Bagudu called on members of the party to promote peace and close ranks with aggrieved members, as well as intensify efforts towards mobilising new members to ensure APC becomes victorious in all the elections in the state.