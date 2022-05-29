Buhari Is ‘Extremely Saddened’ By Port Harcourt Stampede

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the victims of the Port Harcourt stampede, saying he is extremely saddened by the incident.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, on Saturday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari says he is extremely saddened by the reported deaths of scores of worshippers during a stampede at a religious event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State,” the statement added.

He was quoted as calling on organizers of religious, political and other big events to plan well and carry them out in a disciplined manner to avert similar calamitous deaths and injuries.

Buhari said “all efforts should be made to provide relief to those injured in the unfortunate incident”. The Nigerian leader also called on disaster and relief agencies of the Federal Government should maintain constant contact with the Rivers State government to ensure that good care is taken of the relief efforts.

“President Buhari expressed his condolences and that of the nation to the bereaved families and to the government and people of Rivers State and prayed to the Almighty to repose the souls of the deceased,” the statement read.