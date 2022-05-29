Ebele Obiano Defeats Ex-Chief Of Staff To Clinch Anambra North Senatorial Ticket

The former First Lady of Anambra State, Ebele Obiano has won the North Senatorial ticket in the primary election.

Mrs Obiano won the race on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

She defeated the immediate past Chief of Staff to her husband, Mr Primus Odili, to clinch the Senatorial ticket which was held at the Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha.

The former Anambra First Lady polled 152 votes to beat Mr Odili who came second with 122 votes.

Two other contestants including a one-time State Commissioner for Information, Mr Tony Nnacheta and Mr Samuel Onwuteaka Jnr. got 2 votes each.