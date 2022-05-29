Former APGA Chairman Victor Umeh Loses Anambra Central Senatorial Ticket

Former APGA National Chairman, Victor Umeh, suffered a major upset on Sunday in the race for the Anambra Central Senatorial District seat to Honourable Dozie Nwankwo.

Umeh polled 151 while Nwankwo, who represents Anaocha, Njikoka and Dunukofia Federal Constituency, recorded 162 votes in an exercise held at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Center.

The immediate past Chief of Protocol and Deputy Chief of Staff to Former Governor Willie Obiano, Mr Uzuegbuna Okagbue came third in the exercise.

The APGA Returning Officer for the Anambra Central Senatorial District Primary election, Mrs Elizabeth Nwokocha, announced the winner after a peaceful voting process.

“By the powers conferred on me as the returning officer of this election, I hereby declare Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance for the Anambra Central Senatorial district election,” Mrs Nwokocha announced.

An elated Nwankwo was full of appreciation to God and to all who supported him adding that his voice will be loud in seeking a resolution to Anambra’s insecurity.

“I’m happy. I knew God destined a day like this. I thank our governor, Prof Soludo, I thank our national chairman, Chief Victor Oye, the NWC and the various ward chairmen for their support, which brought about this victory.” he said.

Honourable Dozie Nwankwo will slug it out with Senator Uche Ekwunife of the PDP and other candidates from other political parties in the General election come February 2023.