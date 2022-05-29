EFCC Arrests Ex-Zamfara Governor Yari

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari.

Sources within the antigraft agency said the former governor was arrested for his alleged role in the N84 billion fraud involving a former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmad Idris.

He was said to have been picked up at about 5pm on Sunday for allegedly benefitting to the tune of N22 billion from the N84 billion which the former AGF reportedly paid to one Akindele.

According to the sources, the anti-graft agency also arrested one Anthony Yaro who is the Chairman and Managing Director of Finex Professional – the company through which former Governor Yari allegedly benefited from the fund.

Former Governor Yari’s arrest came barely a day after he won the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for one of the three senatorial district seats of Zamfara State in the National Assembly.

Channels Television had reported that the primary was witnessed by Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara alongside party officials from both the APC national headquarters and the state executives, among others.

Former Governor Yari contested for the APC ticket unopposed at the exercise monitored by a team of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

More to follow…