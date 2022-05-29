UPDATED: Methodist Church Prelate, Two Others Abducted In Abia

A Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Samuel Uche, has been kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified men in Abia State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed this to Channels Television on Sunday in Umuahia, the state capital.

According to him, the clergyman was abducted alongside two others – the Bishop of Methodist Church, Owerri Diocese, and the prelate’s chaplain.

Ogbonna explained that the clergymen were abducted at about 2pm on their way from a church event in Okigwe (Imo State) to Isuochi in Umu Nneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

“Yes, the prelate and two other priests that were with him were abducted,” he told Channels Television in a phone interview on Sunday evening.

“They were on their way from Okigwe to Isuoch while they were travelling for a church activity, and it (the incident) happened between the hours of 1:30 and 2pm.”

The command’s spokesman described the abduction of the clergymen as unfortunate but gave an assurance that the police were already making efforts to ensure their safe return.

He appealed to the people of the state to provide the police with useful information that could lead to the release of the prelate and the two others, as well as the arrest of the kidnappers.

“We have mobilised all the tactical teams to ensure they are rescued and for the possible arrest of the hoodlums,” said Ogbonna.

“We are calling on members of the public to volunteer credible information that would help us in the rescue of the victims and for the possible arrest of the suspects.”