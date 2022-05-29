Nottingham Forest Seal Promotion To Premier League After 23 Years Away

Nottingham Forest sealed passage to the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield on Sunday evening after a 23-year absence.

A Samuels Colwill 43rd-minute own goal was the difference between both sides in the Premier League second leg play-off a the Wembley stadium.

Forest had surmounted great odds after having started the season with one point from seven games,

On the other hand, Huddersfield arrived at Wembley unbeaten in nine games finishing the season in third only two points ahead of Forest who recovered from a dreadful start to the campaign, gathering momentum across the second half of the season.

Carlos Coberan’s Huddersfield grew in confidence and created a couple of chances of their own as they settled into a better rhythm. Sorba Thomas skipped clear of Joe Worrall on the left and from an angle forced a save from Brice Samba.

This was quickly followed by a smartly worked corner routine, with a flurry of movement and a low cross by Thomas into the feet of Danny Ward only for the striker to see his effort blocked in a congested six-yard box.

Huddersfield slipped behind just before the interval, however, when they nodded off and allowed Garner the time and space to shape another dangerous ball into the penalty area.

On target with runners across the line of the ball, a little indecision rippled through the defensive ranks. Yates looked likely to reach it but made no contact and Colwill, having tracked his run, was helpless as the ball struck him and flew into his own net off his right knee from six yards out.

Despite a renewed zest in the second half by Huddersfield, Forest remained steadfast to defend their lead and see them secure a spot in next season’s Premier League.

Speaking on Sky Sports Football in a post-match interview Nottingham Forest captain, Joe Worrall heaped praises on his fellow teammates

“I’m just so proud of the players, of the staff, the fans. We’ve been fantastic all season and were really unlucky not to go up automatically, in my opinion. We’ve played with honesty and we play the right way,” Worrall said

“We’ve been really good, and it’s not just this season – I’m not saying we’ve been good in the past seasons because we’ve been sh**e – but it has been a long time coming. This club hasn’t been in the top flight for a long time and I’ve seen a lot of good people come and go, who have all added to this football club. It’s such an honour to captain Forest.”

“We don’t mind suffering. We have suffered for a long time off the pitch, so half an hour is nothing compared to what we have suffered for so many years. I just want to say a big thanks to everybody who has helped us. I’ll forget names if I attempt to name everyone, but we’ve been really good value this season and I’m just so proud, especially for the manager. He’s such a nice bloke.”