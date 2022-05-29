Serving Lagos Senator Wins APC Ticket For Ogun West District

The lawmaker currently representing Lagos West in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Solomon Adeola has won one of the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State.

Senator Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, cliched the APC ticket for Ogun West senatorial district election on Saturday at the primary conducted by party officials at the Orona Hall in Ilaro, the headquarters of Yewa South Local Government Area of the state.

The Returning Officer of the primary, Dapo Adekoya, declared him the winner after polling a total of 294 votes to defeat the incumbent lawmaker representing the senatorial district, Tolu Odebiyi, who recorded no vo

The senatorial election was supervised by a team of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by Mr Kolapo Ademole.

In a similar development, a former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has emerged as the APC flagbearer in the Ogun East senatorial district election.

Daniel, who was governor from 2003 to 2011, polled 450 votes to beat other contenders in the party’s primary held in Ijebu Ode town.

Before the exercise commenced, the incumbent lawmaker representing the district, Senator Lekan Mustapha, stepped down for the former governor who was later declared the winner of the primary.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Salis Shuaib, has also emerged as the APC flagbearer of the party for the Ogun Central senatorial district election.

Shuaib, who got the votes of 301 of the 370 delegates accredited to cast their ballot in the primary, was declared the winner of the APC ticket for the senatorial district which has a former governor and a presidential aspirant, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, as its incumbent lawmaker.