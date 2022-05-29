‘The Goal Is To Make Nigeria Better,’ Peter Obi Advises Supporters Against Personal Attacks

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has advised his supporters in the country to avoid personal attacks on perceived political opponents.

He gave the advice on Sunday in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle, saying it was wrong to engage in such an action.

Obi, who is one of the political gladiators seeking to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, thanked his supporters for standing with him.

He, however, appealed to them to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and avoid name-calling or personal attacks on other aspirants and candidates.

According to the presidential hopeful, the common goal should be to make Nigeria better and elections do not need to be confrontational for a winner to emerge.

It has been brought to my attention, and I have also observed that some of my numerous supporters are making personal attacks on other aspirants/candidates. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) May 29, 2022

The common goal is to make Nigeria better. Elections are a democratic contest and need not be adversarial. -PO. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) May 29, 2022

In another tweet, Obi congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his victory at the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On behalf of my family, I sincerely congratulate my leader and dear elder brother, H.E @atiku, on his emergence as the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the @OfficialPDPNig. I pray that the Almighty God who sees your goodness will continue to bless you now and always. -PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) May 29, 2022

Atiku will be contesting for the highest office in the land for the sixth time having lost to President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling APC in the 2019 polls.

He was elected as the PDP candidate at the party’s primary held on Saturday at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, where hundreds of delegates voted for the aspirants of their choice.

The 75-year-old polled 371 votes to win the party’s ticket ahead of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who scored 237 votes to come second in the contest.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki (70); Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel (38), Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed (38), Former Senate President Pius Anyim (14), Mrs Tari Diana Oliver (One), and Mr Sam Ohuabunwa (1) shared the remainder of the valid votes.