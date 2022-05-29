Wike Mourns Victims Of Port Harcourt Polo Club Stampede

Governor Nyesom Nwike has mourned the victims of the stampede at the Polo Club in Port Harcourt.

Wike expressed his grief over the incident which led to the death of over 30 people on Saturday.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, I pray for God to grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved ones,” Wike said in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

“I also pray for the souls of all the faithful departed to rest in perfect peace. And to the injured, I wish them a speedy recovery.”

He said the government will set up “a probe panel to investigate the incident and details on what transpired”.