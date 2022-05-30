Advertisement
BREAKING: Utomi, Others Step Down For Obi As Labour Party Holds Presidential Primary
A presidential aspirant, Professor Pat Utomi, has stepped down for his co-contender, Mr Peter Obi, for the ticket of the Labour Party ahead of the forthcoming general elections.
The political economist and management expert announced that he was stepping down for the former Anambra State governor on Monday at the party’s presidential primary in Asaba, Delta State capital.
More to follow…
