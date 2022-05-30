INEC Test Runs BVAS IN Ekiti Ahead Of Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday ran a mock exercise with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in Ekiti, ahead of the state’s governorship election.

BVAS facilitates the accreditation of voters on election day.

Speaking to reporters during the exercise, INEC’s Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu said the exercise had been a success.

“We said we are going to do a mock-test in a few local government areas to further test the functionality of the machines before the election,” Yakubu said. “And so far, so good with the mock.

“We have visited one of the polling centres in Ado; we are here in Ikere. From there we go to Irepodun/Ifelodun local government for the same reason.

“And overall assessment is that we are happy with the functionality of the machines.”

The INEC Chairman added that the electoral umpire was also interested in the readiness of facilities for the election.

“As you can see, we have renovated the Ikere local government office, just as we have done with many other local government offices. These are not administrative facilities; they are also electoral assets.”