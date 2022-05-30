Kano Pillars Extend Unbeaten Run At Handball Premier League

Defending champions, Kano Pillars have continued their impressive performance with another win to extend their unbeaten run at the 2022 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022.

The Kano-based team were outstanding in their 40-29 victory over Confluence Stars to maintain their lead status in the men’s category table with 21 points.

Safety Shooters also have 21 points but with a lesser goal difference as they defeated Benue Buffaloes 34-26 while Police Machine and Lagos Seasider Boys played out a thrilling 31-31 draw.

Niger United bounced back to winning ways as they defeated De Defenders 34-19 to remain third on the table while Rima Strikers edged out Tojemarine with a narrow 31-30 victory.

HANDBALL PREMIER LEAGUE

Matchday 7 Results

Kano Pillars 40 Confluence Stars 29

Police Machine 31 Lagos Seasiders 31

Benue Buffaloes 26 Safety Shooters 34

Defenders 19 Niger United 34

Rima Strikers 31 Tojemarine Academy 30

Kada Stars 00 Owena Kings 10 (W/O)