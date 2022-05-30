Police React To Unrest At Abuja Estate Over Hit-And-Run Accident

There was unrest in the Galadimawa area of Abuja on Sunday following an accident that reportedly claimed the lives of two motorcycle riders.

Although authorities of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command confirmed the incident, they did not disclose the identities of those involved in the incident.

“The unrest followed a hit-and-run fatal motor/ motorcycle accident that occurred around Same Global Estate, Dakwo, Galadimawa, at about 1:30pm today being the 29/5/2022,” the Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, Josephine Adeh, said in a statement.

“The command assures residents that normalcy has been restored to the affected area. The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, was on the ground with a heavy deployment of operatives for an on-the-spot assessment. It is imperative to equally state that contrary to information filtering about, no house was burnt.”

According to the statement, the police commissioner has assured the residents of the command’s dedication to the safety of lives and property within the FCT under his watch.

He also urged the residents to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses without any fear of harassment and molestation of any kind from any quarters.

Sunday, however, asked them to be vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the command via its emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

Meanwhile, reports emerged that scores of okada riders, who took part in the unrest, stormed the estate to avenge the death of two colleagues.

They alleged that the duo was knocked down by a motorist who reportedly ran into the estate for safety after the accident.

According to online reports, the irate crowd of motorcyclists chased the motorists after he overran their colleagues and set two buildings in the estate ablaze over failure to apprehend him.

They were said to have been prevented from causing further damage by a team of security operatives who were swiftly deployed to the estate.