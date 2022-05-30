Tinubu, Amaechi, Others Storm Venue Of APC Presidential Screening

Presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress on Monday stormed the Transcorp Hilton for the party’s screening exercise.

Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, were among the aspirants present.

Others include Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, ex-Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Nicholas Felix, Uju Ken-Ohanenye, Ajayi Borofice and Ken Nnamani.

The screening committee is chaired by former APC National Chairman, John Oyegun.

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, are also sitting in on the exercise.

Aspirants removed from the list of the screening committee include Akinwunmi Adesina, Goodluck Jonathan, Chris Ngige, Timipre Sylva and Mr Godwin Emefiele.