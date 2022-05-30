Zamfara Police Command Arrest Suspect In Possession Of Human Part 

Police operatives in Zamfara State have arrested a suspect for culpable homicide and being in possession of human part (hand).

A statement from the Zamfara Police Command on Monday gave the suspect’s name as Jabiru Ibrahim from Dauran district in the Zarmi council area of the state.

“The suspect was arrested by the joint police and military operatives on anti-banditry operation along Dauran-Zurmi axis and brought to the Police Command Headquarters, Gusau for discreet investigation,” the police command spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, said in the statement.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was among the members of the outlawed group (YANSAKAI) who have been terrorising members of Dauran community through jungle justice, leading to reprisal attacks by bandits terrorists against the innocent members of the public.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect had confessed that himself and three (3) other members of his gang, now at large, carried out the gruesome killing of one Abdullah, a Fulani by tribe, and later, the suspect removed the right hand of the deceased.”

Further investigations are ongoing with a view to nabbing his partners and also unravel the circumstances behind their actions before they are charged to court, he said.