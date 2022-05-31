Advertisement
U.S. Did Not Spread Monkeypox In Nigeria – Embassy
The United States has no connection with the recent outbreak of monkeypox in Nigeria, the American embassy in the country has said.
It explained that the U.S. government has continued to support Nigerian health authorities with technical assistance and funding to tackle disease outbreaks such as COIVD-19 and monkeypox, among others.
An Information Specialist at the Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Consulate General, Temitayo Famutimi, said this in a statement on Monday.
The statement was issued in reaction to claims that the U.S. government was using some laboratories under its control to spread monkeypox disease in Nigeria.
According to the embassy, the sponsors of such claims have also called on the World Health Organisation (WHO) to investigate these laboratories.
Rather than engage in the spread of diseases, it stressed that the U.S. government has been helpful to the Nigerian health sector in the areas of capacity building, as well as provision of equipment, commodities/consumables, and funding to critical public health programme, hospitals, and laboratories.
Channels Television had reported that Nigeria recently recorded its first death from monkeypox disease since the beginning of the year 2022.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed the death, added that 21 cases were reported from nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last five months.
These include Adamawa – five, Lagos – four, Bayelsa – two, Delta – two, Cross River – two, FCT – two, Kano – two, Imo – one, and Rivers – one.
Read the full text of the statement from the U.S. embassy in Nigeria below:
U.S.-Nigeria Collaboration on Infectious Disease Threats
Recent misleading posts on social media wrongly speculate on the origin of the current global outbreak of monkeypox disease, and supposedly call for WHO to investigate so-called “U.S.-controlled laboratories” in Nigeria.
Such reports are pure fabrication. There is zero merit to any allegations regarding the use of U.S.-assisted Nigerian laboratories in the spread of monkeypox. Furthermore, there are no “U.S.-controlled” laboratories in Nigeria.
These falsehoods detract from the work that the United States, in close coordination with Nigerian and multilateral partners, accomplished together on public health, including in disease surveillance, diagnosis, prevention, and control.
The collaborative work between Nigeria and the United States has provided opportunities for technical assistance in capacity building, equipment, commodities/consumables, and funding to critical public health programmes, hospitals and laboratories. All of this contributes greatly to the prevention and amelioration of global disease outbreaks.
Monkeypox is not a new disease, nor is it unique to Nigeria or this region, having first been diagnosed in 1970 in the DRC. As we work together to contain its spread, exported cases have been reported in the United Kingdom, United States, and other parts of the world.
The United States government continues to lend its support and work closely with the government of Nigeria in responding to the outbreak.
Through our collaborative interventions, U.S. government agencies working in Nigeria (including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research Program) and their implementing partners have supported both national and state laboratories with technical assistance and funding.
These laboratories are Nigerian, and U.S. support enables them to provide essential services for the public good and the health of Nigeria’s citizens.
Especially important, our support to laboratories across the country extends to quality improvements that ensure they have appropriate levels of biosafety and biosecurity requirements in place.
We will continue to collaborate with the Nigerian government on the ongoing global monkeypox and COVID-19 outbreaks and intensify support to Nigeria in other areas on which we have proudly partnered over the years, such as HIV epidemic control, tuberculosis eradication, malaria elimination, prevention of vaccine-preventable disease, and enhancing food and nutrition.
Temitayo Famutimi
Information Specialist
Public Affairs Section (PAS)
U.S. Consulate General