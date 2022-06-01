Atiku Arrives PDP Headquarters To Receive Certificate Of Return

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 General Elections, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday arrived at the headquarters of the party to receive his Certificate of Return from the National Working Committee (NWC).

Also at the party’s office are the presidential aspirants who contested in the primary, they include Bukola Saraki, Sam Ohuabunwa, Nwachukwu Anakwenze and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Atiku’s closet rival Nyesom Wike was however absent at the time of filing this report.

Atiku emerged as the winner of Saturday’s presidential primaries in Abuja.

It will be the 75-year-old’s sixth attempt for the nation’s top job.

He was also the PDP’s candidate in the last election in 2019, which he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku, 75, scored 371 votes to see off Wike, who polled 237 votes. A former Senate President and Kwara State governor, Bukola Saraki, had 70 votes.

Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom (38), Bala Mohammed of Bauchi (38), a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim (14), Mrs Tari Diana Oliver (1), and Sam Ohuabunwa (1) shared the rest of the votes.

Minutes before the commencement of the election at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State withdrew from the race, asking his supporters to back the former Nigerian vice president.

He said the move followed consultations with his associates and described it as a “patriotic conclusion”, just the same day another aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, backed down from the poll.