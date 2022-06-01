Niger United, Defender Babes Win Big At Handball Premier League

Niger United have gone about their business in an effective manner which resulted in a vital win on matchday 9 of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022.

The 2018 champion put aside whatever resistance put up by Sokoto Rima Strikers with a fantastic 35-20 victory.

De Defenders edged Benue Buffaloes 26-24 while title holder Kano Pillars had to think outside the box to defeat Tojemarine Academy 29-25.

Safety Shooters outscored Lagos Seasiders 30-22 while Confluence Stars overpowered Owena Kings 31-28.

Police Machine walked over Kada Stars.

In the Women’s Category, Defender Babes demolished Benue Queens 40-19 just as Seasider Babes got a 37-34 win over Adorable Angels.

Safety Babes comfortably defeated Bendel Dynamos 32-22 to stay top of the table while Imo Grasshoppers sent back Plateau Peacocks 23-17.