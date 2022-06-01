Advertisement

Niger United, Defender Babes Win Big At Handball Premier League

Channels Television  
Updated June 1, 2022
Niger United

 

 

Niger United have gone about their business in an effective manner which resulted in a vital win on matchday 9 of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022.

The 2018 champion put aside whatever resistance put up by Sokoto Rima Strikers with a fantastic 35-20 victory.

De Defenders edged Benue Buffaloes 26-24 while title holder Kano Pillars had to think outside the box to defeat Tojemarine Academy 29-25.

Safety Shooters outscored Lagos Seasiders 30-22 while Confluence Stars overpowered Owena Kings 31-28.

Police Machine walked over Kada Stars.

In the Women’s Category, Defender Babes demolished Benue Queens 40-19 just as Seasider Babes got a 37-34 win over Adorable Angels.

Safety Babes comfortably defeated Bendel Dynamos 32-22 to stay top of the table while Imo Grasshoppers sent back Plateau Peacocks 23-17.



More on Sports

Pogba To Leave Manchester United

Liverpool Receive Over 5,000 Complaints About Champions League Chaos

Brume, Ogunlewe, Amusan, Enekwechi Make AFN List For African Athletics Championships

Tottenham Sign Perisic On Free Transfer From Inter Milan

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV