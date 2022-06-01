Okorocha Completes APC Presidential Screening

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has completed the presidential screening of the All Progressives Congress.

There had been doubts that the Senator would be present for the screening after he was arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission last week Tuesday.

However, a Federal High Court in Abuja granted him bail on Tuesday morning in the sum of N500 million and a surety in like sum.

After his screening, he thanked his supporters for standing by him and insisted that Nigeria needs a detribalised leader like him to pilot the affairs of the nation.

On his EFCC case, he promised to address the media in the coming days.

The APC is expected to hold a convention for the election of its presidential candidate between June 6 to 8.

To win the primary contest, Mr Okorocha is up against the likes of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, former Lagos State Governor, Ahmed Tinubu and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.