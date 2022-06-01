Osinbajo Presides Over FEC In Buhari’s Absence

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has presided over the Federal Executive Council meeting at the council chambers of the statehouse in Abuja.

Professor Osinbajo is presiding over the weekly in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting started at 10 am with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, the chief of staff to the President professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, Minister Mohammed Bello, The Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire.

Others are the Minister of Labour Chris Ngige, Minister of State for Labour Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Health Dr Olorunimbe Mamora, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Water Resources Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Talen, Minister of Power Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva, Minister of State Work and Housing Muazu Sambo.

Other ministers are attending the meeting virtually.