‘Sanwo-Olu, Buni, Ngige’ – APC Sets Up Committees For Special Convention
The All Progressives Congress has released a list of Sub-Committees chairpersons for its imminent convention where it is expected to elect a 2023 presidential candidate.
The list was released on Wednesday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.
It is expected to hold a convention between June 6 and 8 where the presidential candidate is to emerge from about 23 aspirants.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday disclosed his criteria for the ideal presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 elections.
The President made the disclosure while meeting with APC Governors in Abuja, sparking discussions over whether a consensus candidate is in the offing.
See the full list of Sub-Committee Chairpersons below:
1. Budget – H.E. Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Governor of Gombe State
Co-Chair: Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed
2. Finance and Logistics – H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State
3. Accreditation and Decoration – H.E. Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State
4. Security and Compliance – H.E. Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State
Co-Chair: Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (Rtd.), former Minister of Interior
5. Election Planning – H.E. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State
Co-Chair: H.E. Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State
6. Transportation – H.E. (Dr.) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State
Deputy: Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory
7. Accommodation – H.E. Babagana Umara Zulum, Governor of Borno State
Co-Chair: H.E. Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State
8. Media and Publicity- H.E. Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State
9. Medicals – Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment
Co-Chair: Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, former Minister of Health
10. Legal: Abubakar Malami SAN, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice
11. Venue and Site Servicing: H.E. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, Governor of Zamfara State
Co-Chair: Mohammed Musa Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory
12. Election Appeal – H.E. Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State
13. Hospitality and Welfare – H.E. Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State
Co-Chair: Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development
14. Protocols – H.E. Aminu Bello Masari, Governor of Katsina State
15. Digital Communications – H.E. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State
16. Pre-Convention/Management/ Rapporteur – H.E. Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State
Deputy: Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs
17. Presidential Screening Appeal – H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Niger State
Co-Chair: Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives
18. Accreditation of Diplomats – H.E. Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate
Co-Chair: Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister for Foreign Affairs