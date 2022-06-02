‘Sanwo-Olu, Buni, Ngige’ – APC Sets Up Committees For Special Convention

The All Progressives Congress has released a list of Sub-Committees chairpersons for its imminent convention where it is expected to elect a 2023 presidential candidate.

The list was released on Wednesday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

It is expected to hold a convention between June 6 and 8 where the presidential candidate is to emerge from about 23 aspirants.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday disclosed his criteria for the ideal presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 elections.

The President made the disclosure while meeting with APC Governors in Abuja, sparking discussions over whether a consensus candidate is in the offing.

See the full list of Sub-Committee Chairpersons below: