‘Sanwo-Olu, Buni, Ngige’ – APC Sets Up Committees For Special Convention

Channels Television  
Updated June 2, 2022
A file photo of the APC flag.

 

The All Progressives Congress has released a list of Sub-Committees chairpersons for its imminent convention where it is expected to elect a 2023 presidential candidate.

The list was released on Wednesday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

It is expected to hold a convention between June 6 and 8 where the presidential candidate is to emerge from about 23 aspirants.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday disclosed his criteria for the ideal presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 elections.

The President made the disclosure while meeting with APC Governors in Abuja, sparking discussions over whether a consensus candidate is in the offing.

 

See the full list of Sub-Committee Chairpersons below:

 

1. Budget – H.E. Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Governor of Gombe State

Co-Chair: Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed

2. Finance and Logistics – H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State

3. Accreditation and Decoration – H.E. Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State

4. Security and Compliance – H.E. Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State

Co-Chair: Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (Rtd.), former Minister of Interior

5. Election Planning – H.E. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State

Co-Chair: H.E. Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State

6. Transportation – H.E. (Dr.) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State

Deputy: Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory

7. Accommodation – H.E. Babagana Umara Zulum, Governor of Borno State

Co-Chair: H.E. Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State

8. Media and Publicity- H.E. Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State

9. Medicals – Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment

Co-Chair: Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, former Minister of Health

10. Legal: Abubakar Malami SAN, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice

11. Venue and Site Servicing: H.E. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, Governor of Zamfara State

Co-Chair: Mohammed Musa Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory

12. Election Appeal – H.E. Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State

13. Hospitality and Welfare – H.E. Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State

Co-Chair: Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

14. Protocols –  H.E. Aminu Bello Masari, Governor of Katsina State

15. Digital Communications – H.E. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State

16. Pre-Convention/Management/ Rapporteur – H.E. Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State

Deputy: Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs

17. Presidential Screening Appeal – H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Niger State

Co-Chair: Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives

18. Accreditation of Diplomats – H.E. Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate

Co-Chair: Geoffrey  Onyeama, Minister for Foreign Affairs



