Bala Mohammed Reappoints Ex-PDP Governorship Candidate As Bauchi SSG

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has reappointed Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim as the Secretary to the State Government.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Mukhtar Gidado, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Governor Mohammed.

“His Excellency Sen. Bala A. Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has approved the re-appointment of Barr. Ibrahim Mohammed Kashim as the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government,” the statement read.

“His re-appointment is informed by his track record of sincerity, loyalty, commitment, and wealth of experience in the discharge of assigned responsibilities.

“Barr. Ibrahim Mohammed Kashim was the immediate past Secretary to the Bauchi State Government. The appointment takes immediate effect.”

Kashim had earlier resigned his position as SSG to contest the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he clinched the party’s ticket.

This is to enable Governor Mohammed to seek the PDP’s presidential ticket. He, however, lost to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar last Saturday.

After clinching the party’s governorship ticket a few days ago in Bauchi, Kashim gave up his ambition to Governor Mohammed who seeks re-election in the North-Eastern state under the PDP.