Advertisement

Buhari Rejoices With ‘Compassionate’ Queen Elizabeth II On Platinum Jubilee

Channels Television  
Updated June 2, 2022
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II stands on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace as the troops march past during the Queen’s Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee, describing her as a compassionate leader. 

Buhari’s greeting was contained in a series of tweets on his official handle on Thursday night.

“Warmest wishes and congratulations to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee. I rejoice with a loyal, patriotic and compassionate leader who truly works for the people,” Buhari said.

“People never lose trust in Queen Elizabeth. Their firm belief is that she always has the potential to deliver, especially during troubled times. It is confirmation of the fact that Queen Elizabeth always acts and delivers according to people’s expectations.”

READ ALSOBuhari Hails Pope’s Appointment Of Bishop Okpaleke As Cardinal

He, therefore, on behalf of all “citizens of Nigeria wish her many more years as Queen of England and Head of the Commonwealth, in excellent health”.



More on Local

Bala Mohammed Reappoints Ex-PDP Governorship Candidate As Bauchi SSG

Ekweremadu Withdraws From Enugu Guber Race, Congratulates Mba

2023: Pensioners Threaten To Vote Against Governors Owing Pensions

Kaduna PDP Delegate Shares N7m With Community, Less Privileged

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV