Buhari Rejoices With ‘Compassionate’ Queen Elizabeth II On Platinum Jubilee

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee, describing her as a compassionate leader.

Buhari’s greeting was contained in a series of tweets on his official handle on Thursday night.

“Warmest wishes and congratulations to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee. I rejoice with a loyal, patriotic and compassionate leader who truly works for the people,” Buhari said.

“People never lose trust in Queen Elizabeth. Their firm belief is that she always has the potential to deliver, especially during troubled times. It is confirmation of the fact that Queen Elizabeth always acts and delivers according to people’s expectations.”

He, therefore, on behalf of all “citizens of Nigeria wish her many more years as Queen of England and Head of the Commonwealth, in excellent health”.