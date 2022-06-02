End Oyo APC Crisis Or Lose 2023 Election, Tinubu Tells Delegates

Mr Bola Tinubu has asked delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State to end the lingering crisis or lose the 2023 general elections to the opposition.

The APC chieftain issued the warning on Thursday while addressing delegates in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, four days to the commencement of the ruling party’s national convention where he is one of the frontline presidential aspirants.

Tinubu and his supporters, who were in Pacesetter State to woo APC delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primary election, said he was aware that there are some aggrieved members of the party.

“I want to tell you this; those of you having bickering amongst you must all come together and ensure it all ends. Let the crisis end immediately or you all lose the election,” he said.

“Let it all end. I shall return to Oyo State because there’s no time for extensive discussion today. The crisis between the two factions must be sorted out.”

The ex-Lagos governor also urged the APC and one of its gubernatorial candidates, Teslim Folarin to make peace and beg the aggrieved members before the general elections in 2023.

He added, “Do you want governor? You should all speak up one more time. We have heard and accepted your choice, may God answer our prayers.

“I came here to advertise myself and the candidates; Folarin’s election is still ahead so I shall return to raise his hand.

“However before I return, Folarin must work seriously to mend the entire broken fence. He must seek out elders to help him implore those who contested the ticket with him so all factions could be brought together as one family.

“The party is divided into two; he must work to unite all aggrieved. We shall support him if he could be humble, pray and beg all concerned.”

Those present at the gathering were the governors of Lagos and Kano states, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Abdullahi Ganduje respectively; former governor of Borno State, Senator Kasim Setthima; and Senator Tokunbo Abiru, Bosun Oladele, Rotimi Makinde, Senator Rilwan Soji Akanbi, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Hon. Bosun Oladele, and Wasiu Eshinlokun.

Others were APC gubernatorial candidates in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, Akeem Adeyemi, Akin Alabi, former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, Dokun Odebunmi, Senator Fatai Buhari, Idris Adeoye, APC Chairman in the state, Isaac Omodewu, Dapo Adesina, Sunday Adepoju and Ibrahim Olaifa.