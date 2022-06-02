Gumi Calls For Establishment Of Nomadic Affairs Ministry

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has called for the establishment of a Ministry of Nomadic Affairs to attend to the needs of pastoralists in the country.

He made the remark at a one-day national security summit on pastoralism in Nigeria organised by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), in collaboration with the Northern Consensus Movement held in Abuja.

“The least they need is a Ministry of Nomadic Affairs that will look into their problems,” Gumi said.

Former Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General, Abdulrahman Dambazau, also attended the summit.

He advocated better welfare for pastoralists as a panacea for tackling the security challenges in the country.

According to Dambazau, access to quality education and healthcare facilities should be provided for the pastoralists in addition to skills acquisition.