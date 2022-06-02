Advertisement

EFCC Releases Suspended Accountant-General On Bail

Channels Television  
Updated June 2, 2022
FILE: The Accountant General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed, holds a phone at his office in Abuja on April 9, 2020. Photos: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

The suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has been released on bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development to Channels Television.

The EFCC had arrested Idris on May 16 over an N80 billion fraud.

He was arrested after failing to honour the commission’s invitations to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent act, the EFCC said.

After his arrest, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, suspended Idris.

The suspension was contained in a letter by the minister dated May 18, in which she said the move was necessitated by the need to “allow for proper and unhindered investigation into the serious allegations in line with Public Service Rules 030406”.

According to the minister, during the suspension period, which is without pay, Mr Idris is not “expected to attend to your place of work or contact any official in your Office except for any disciplinary hearing that may be advised”.



