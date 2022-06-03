APC Primary: Group Asks Court To Disqualify Tinubu

Some members of the All Progressives Congress, under the aegis of Gaskiya Youth Movement, are asking the federal high court in Abuja to disqualify the former Lagos State Governor and presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the party’s presidential primary, scheduled for Monday 6th and 7th.

The members made the request in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/774/2022, filed before the Court.

The APC and Tinubu are listed as first and second defendants, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is listed as the third defendant.

Part of their prayers include, asking the court to determine whether Tinubu can participate in the APC primaries or that of any other political party, given his “questionable educational background and date of birth”.

Tinubu is among the leading aspirants in the race for who would become the APC’s presidential candidate, which will be determined in the June 6-8 convention.

The plaintiffs are also asking the court to declare that “upon consideration of the relevant laws, Tinubu cannot participate or contest in the primary election on the platform of the first defendant (APC)”.

They are also seeking a “declaration that given the questionable educational background and date of birth, (Tinubu) among other questionable issues, the first defendant (APC) cannot allow and/or permit his participation in the primary election for the office of the president”.

The group also wants the court to declare that Tinubu “cannot participate by presenting himself in any primary elections with any political party in Nigeria to be nominated as a presidential aspirant for the 2023 general election.