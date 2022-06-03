APC Youths Warn Against Exclusion From Party Politics, Seek Zoning To Northwest

The youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have warned against exclusion from party politics and the decision-making process to contribute to the development of their communities through political participation.

The youths also seek zoning to the northeast.

At a press briefing in Jalingo, the convener of the group Paul Demshimeno alleged that the deliberate attempt to exclude young people from participatory democracy has already kick-started with the exorbitant rate of nomination forms, which has made it impossible for youth participation.

”The northeast APC solidarity front is not really comfortable with the exorbitant rate of nomination forms, which to our understanding is a deliberate attempt to exclude young people from participatory democracy, ”Demshimeno said.

”The organisation is calling on the party leadership to consider paving way for young people in the subsequent activities of the party for them to be well-groomed for future leadership challenges.”

”Youths’ political participation in governance and decision making is a clear indicator of a country’s democratic development ”

”Since democracy thrives on the ability of citizens to enforce their rights by participating in decision making, young people must be given the opportunity to contribute to the development of their communities through political participation that grants them access to structures of governance where decisions are made.”

Following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the PDP from the northeastern region of Nigeria, the northeast APC youths are also calling on the national working committee of the party to zone its presidential ticket to the northwest in view of the security setback, hunger, and poverty suffered by the region as well as the acclaimed population it has.

”As the 2023 general elections approach, it is obvious that the issue of zoning is once again central and as usual contentious,” they said.

”Looking at the population of the north, the major contender the PDP has zoned their ticket to the northeast, we see reasons why the APC should zone it to the north also and even to the northwest precisely.

”This is considering the superior governance and leadership style of the west, where six states of the region are controlled by the ruling APC, and the sterling qualities of leaders we have across the geopolitical zone.

”Why we are preaching for the north producing the presidential candidate for the APC in 2023 is that, when you add eight years of president Olusegun Obasanjo to the six years of President Goodluck Jonathan, you have 14 years, whereas the north only had 11 years, but for the unfortunate demise of President Umaru Yar’adua Nigeria would have continued smoothly with rotational presidency without the Jonathan break.

”It is with the foregoing, therefore, we call on the national working committee, stakeholders as well as well-meaning Nigerians to consider the presidential ticket of our great party to be zoned to the northwest because it is the region that is densely populated with block votes yet suffer security setback, hunger, and poverty.”

While praying for the unity of the country, the group called for more quality representation by politicians for the betterment of citizens.