Assault: LMC Fines 3SC N3m, Awards N500,000 To Journalist

The League Management Company (LMC) on Friday handed a N3m fine on Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan for fans’ assault on a sports journalist Tobi Adepoju. It also asked the club to pay him N500,000.

Tobi was attacked at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan on Wednesday following the team’s 1-1 draw with Remo Stars in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match. Police operatives had to wade in to rescue him from the irate fans.

In its reaction to the incident, the LMC condemned the attack, describing it as “capable of bringing the game to disrepute”.

“The Club has been fined a total of N3m plus a N500,000 compensation to Mr. Adepoju for lost valuables and medical bills and their stadium has been closed to fans for the remaining fixtures of the season while a further breach will lead to their being directed to play outside the Southwest,” the LMC added in a statement on its Facebook page, saying 3SC breached Rule B13.52 and Rule B8.21 and Rule C1.1 of the LMC Rule Book.

“3SC also stands the risk of two points deduction to last for a probational period ending with the season while the Media Officer, Tosin Omojola, and Kits Manager, Mr. Majolagbe Kolawale have been expelled from all NPFL related activities for a minimum period of 12 months in the first instance.”

‘Unfortunate Attack

Earlier, the club had apologised to Tobi over the incident, pledging to investigate the assault.

They also condemned a comment credited to the team’s Media Officer Tosin Omojola in which he reportedly said there would be no repercussion for the incident.

“The Management of the Club wish to state that the utterances he was reported to have made were his personal opinion and do not represent the position of the Club in regards to the incident of Wednesday, June 1, 2022, after the match involving 3SC and Remo Stars,” 3SC said in the statement signed by their Executive Chairman Babatunde Olaniyan

“The Club would not support any utterance, comment, or opinion that tends to promote violence or put the lives of others in danger. The Club regrets the unfortunate attack on Mr Tobi Adepoju and condemns it in its entirety.”